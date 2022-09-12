Etihad Airways announces new flight service

Abu Dhbai: Etihad Airways has announced new flight service to China. The national air carrier of the UAE will operate direct flights to Guangzhou in China. Thus, Etihad Airways has become the first international airline to operate long-haul passenger services to the top 3 Chinese cities – Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou – since the start of the pandemic.

Etihad Airways will operate 2 flights a week from October 10. 2-class Boeing 777 aircraft will be deployed for the service. Etihad’s weekly flight service between Abu Dhabi and China now total 4.