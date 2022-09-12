Foreigners taking Indian film crew jobs? Visa norms are allegedly violated by Bollywood unions

Are Indian film industry employees losing their employment to foreigners due to the rising tendency of hiring them as artists, technicians, etc.? Leaders of the film unions claim that the threat is genuine. They contend that the Mumbai Police seldom take action and that many foreigners employed in Bollywood do not have valid work permits.

Like its counterparts in industries like information technology and telecommunications, the Indian film business is progressively employing foreign expertise in disciplines like cinematography, direction, production, script-writing, and young performers and dancers. Most foreigners come from the UK, Russia, and Uzbekistan, to mention a few, and they are all being sacked.

Bollywood is allegedly hiring a significant number of foreigners as junior actors, make-up artists, hair stylists, dancers, action directors, stuntmen, costume designers, art directors, and technicians, according to unions of film employees and political party leaders. The film business may appear to be benefiting from the presence of foreigners and earning consistent revenue while the unions have other views.

We all know that the Indian film and advertising industries are number one in the world in terms of the number of films produced annually, with an estimated annual turnover of USD 2.7 billion. However, the Indian film industry is currently dealing with a significant problem with the foreign crew replacing their Indian counterparts, many of whom are working illegally.

He questioned why hiring foreign crew shouldn’t be prohibited in the same way that Pakistani actors and technicians are not permitted to work in the Indian film business. According to Ashok Dubey, chairman of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), they don’t allow the hiring of foreign personnel. ‘The hiring is done by producers. Unfortunately, our people are losing employment chances. Nearly 90% of foreigners working in the Indian film business are working illegally without necessary work licences,’ he claimed. Additionally, he asserted that producers and coordinators do not encourage talks on this subject.

‘We had complained to Mumbai Police numerous times about this issue (foreigners working illegally), but they didn’t take our complaint seriously and failed to act,’ he said. ‘At least three lakh workers are members of the FWICE in various capacities. We fight for their rights.’ However, the precise number of foreigners, and their countries of origin, working in Bollywood is unknown.

BJP Chitrapat Union president Sandip Ghuge said foreigners working illegally in films and also on OTT (Over The Top) platforms is a big issue. ‘This is injustice for the Indian crew, including make-up artists and technicians. The majority of foreigners are working on a tourist visa and don’t possess a work permit,’ he said.

The Chitrapat Union, according to Ghuge, had reported to the Mumbai Police and the Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO). He said that the police were passive since so many local authorities were not aware of the legislation against undocumented foreign technicians and artists. FRRO appears to be acting with much hesitation. By strictly enforcing the law and taking decisive action against the agents and coordinators who assist this criminal conduct, this should be halted ,’he commanded. The Mumbai Police declined to comment.