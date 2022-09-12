Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened at 79.66 against the US currency. It then fell to 79.67, registering a decline of 10 paise over its last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 79.57 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23% to 108.75. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs2,132.42 crore.