Global Village Dubai announces sale dates, prices of VIP packages

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has announced the sale date and prices of its VIP package for the upcoming season. The 27th season of the popular festival park will begin from October 25.

The special packs — which include VIP entry tickets, parking privileges and Wonder Passes — will be available online from September 24 on the Virgin Megastore Tickets website. A golden coin will be hidden inside one VIP Pack and 1 lucky buyer could win a cash prize of Dh27,000. Some of the packages are available for pre-booking for Dh70 from September 17 until September 22. Individuals over 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

All VIP packs include the following:

VIP entry tickets

VIP parking privileges

VIP Wonder Passes, which gives access to Global Village attractions

Here are the VIP packs guests can choose from:

Diamond VIP Packs: Priced at Dh6,000 with benefits worth over AED 28,000

Platinum Packs: Dh2,500 with benefits worth almost Dh15,000

Gold Packs: Dh1,950 with benefits valued at Dh13,000

Silver Packs: Dh1,600 for benefits worth Dh10,000