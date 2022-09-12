In Sonipat, law student found dead in strange circumstances, family wants justice

A second-year law student, named as Sanskar, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Sunday evening. Officials from Sonipat’s Rai police station visited the OP Jindal law college, the scene of the incident, after learning of it, and sent the victim’s body there for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident and Officials have started investigations into this.

Sanskar from Gujarat’s Vadodara was identified as the deceased. On Sunday evening, the second-year student was found dead under suspicious circumstances. His body was sent to Civil Hospital in Sonipat for post-mortem.

‘Sanskar was 19 year old and he had joined university only last year, from there he has been troubled by ragging ever since. We are demanding justice from the police and the administration. This whole matter should be investigated thoroughly,’ Sanskar’s cousin Samarth said.

‘We are taking action based on the complaint filed by Sanskar’s sister. The ragging issue was only being told to us verbally. We will continue the investigation only based on what is given in the complaint,’ Devendra Kumar, Rai police station in-charge said.