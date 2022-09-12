Lightning strikes Jhalawar, Udaipur; 7 killed, injured 4

On Sunday, lightning strikes in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar and Udaipur districts resulted in seven deaths and four injuries. Light to heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the eastern parts of the state.

According to a spokesperson for the meteorological department, from Sunday morning till 5.30 pm, 34 mm of rain fell in Sriganganagar, 30.6 mm in Barmer, 13 mm in Dugarpur, 11 mm in Bundi, 6.6 mm in Ajmer, 5.6 mm in Phalodi, 3 mm in Bikaner, and 1 mm in Chittorgarh.

On Saturday, the district’s Asnawar, Khanpur, Mandawar, and Dangipura reported lightning-related deaths. According to Tidi SHO Gopal Krishna of the Udaipur district, ‘Manish, Manisha, and a girl named Haka were killed while four others suffered injuries due to lightning in Jabla village on Sunday.’

The monsoon in Rajasthan was reactivated on Saturday night after waning for the last few days. In many areas of the state, rain and high winds started. Rain was recorded in various places in the districts of Tonk, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Udaipur, Dungarpur, Banswara, and Chittorgarh.