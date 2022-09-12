Mob killed 4 prisoners who escaped from prison in Meghalaya

On Sunday, police in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district reported that four prisoners who had escaped from jail were allegedly killed by a mob. Six inmates forced their way out of the Jowai jail on Saturday, and five of them made it to Shangpung village on Sunday, about 70 kilometres away.

According to village headman R Rabon, when one of the convicts went to a tea shop to get food around 3 o’clock, the locals recognised him and alerted the area. When many people came, they chased the convicts into a nearby forest. An alleged video of the incident shows irate villagers capturing the prisoners and severely beating them. They were armed with sticks.

According to Rabon, one prisoner managed to flee the attack while four others died. ‘It is true that a group of villagers apprehended four of the escaped prisoners and subsequently lynched them. Our officers have reached the area and I am awaiting more information,’ said Inspector-General of Prisons JK Marak.