Overall revenue of Indian Railways surge by 38%

New Delhi: The overall revenue of Indian Railways has grown by 38% till August 2022 when compared with the corresponding period of last year. The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August this year was around Rs 95,486 crore. It was at Rs 26,271 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue from passenger traffic was nearly Rs 25,276 crore. It reported a gain of 116% over the corresponding period of last year. Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved. The growth from the long-distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger and suburban trains.

The other Coaching revenue grew by 50% while Goods revenue grew by 20% as compared to the same period of last year.