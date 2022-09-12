Poco launches new M-series smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Poco launched M-series phone named ‘Poco M5’ in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the handset is priced at Rs. 12,499. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 14,499. It is offered in Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours from September 13 through Flipkart.

The new smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD (1,080×2,400 pixels) display that supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 90Hz. The phone includes a Turbo RAM feature that allows users to expand the RAM beyond 6GB using the inbuilt storage.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.