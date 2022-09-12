Ricky Martin facing another case of sexual assault; Attorney denies the allegations!

Another sexual assault claim has been made against Ricky Martin. The singer’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin has filed a fresh case with the same allegations, almost two months after a Puerto Rico judge lifted a restraining order against him. According to the Georgetown Journal of Gender and the Law, through People, a restraining order was granted against him in July after Dennis reported the singer under Law 54, often known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.

He claimed that throughout their dating, he ‘exercised physical and psychological attacks’ on him in the prior lawsuit. Martin has consistently refuted all of the claims, and most recently, he also sued his nephew for making up a case against him. According to a police spokesperson, Edward Ramrez, the latest complaint was lodged on Friday at a police station in San Juan, the country’s capital. Additional details, such as the report’s author, were withheld, nevertheless. It was simply Martin’s nephew, though, according to a source who later came forward.

According to AP, ‘the source said the report does not automatically result in an arrest because the claimed incident is not recent,’ adding that police will investigate and decide whether charges are appropriate. As soon as the news broke, Martin’s attorney reacted. His attorney Jose Andréu-Fuentes stated in a statement to People that by rejecting all of the accusations, ‘These assertions are utterly false and incredibly disrespectful. Prior to withdrawing his lawsuit after making identical accusations, the guy involved confessed under oath that Ricky Martin had never physically harmed him’.

‘He is now making another attempt to propagate his falsehoods after being sued for attempting to extort Mr. Martin. It is past time for the media to stop giving this gravely damaged person airtime and allow him to access the support he so obviously needs, ‘he further added. Regarding his personal life, the singer is five years into a beautiful marriage to Jwan Yosef and is enjoying life with their four kids.