Spanish author Javier Marias passes away at age 70.

According to his publisher Alfaguara, the renowned Spanish author Javier Marias passed away suddenly on Sunday at the age of 70.

Sixteen volumes, including the ‘Your Face Tomorrow’ trilogy, were written by Marias, who had been battling pneumonia for a month.

In a tribute piece for Spain’s daily newspaper El Pais, Spanish novelist Eduardo Mendoza proclaimed that Javier Marias was ‘the best writer in Spain.’

Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, tweeted, ‘A terrible day for Spanish letters.’ One of the greatest writers of the modern era, Javier Marias, leaves us.

On Alfaguara’s website, it is said that his novels have been translated into 46 different languages and have been published in 56 different countries.

Marias, an El Pais columnist and translator, received multiple awards for his contributions. Last year, the Royal Society of Literature in Britain recognised him as an International Writer.