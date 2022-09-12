‘WWE for papad’: ugly brawl breaks out at wedding in Kerala – Video

A unusual video of a nasty battle that purportedly broke out at a wedding reception in the southern Indian state of Kerala over ‘papad’ went popular on social media sites. ‘ Papad’ (also spelled ‘papadam or appalam’) is either deep-fried or baked at a low temperature till crispy. In India, several different cuisines serve it as a side dish.

Rice, chickpeas, tapioca, and millet are just a few of the flours that may be used to make ‘papad’. Additionally, potatoes are used occasionally. According to local media reports, a brawl broke out in Alappuzha City as a result of the guests not receiving ‘papad’ at the wedding feast. Six individuals were hurt, according to reports.

When certain members of the groom’s family allegedly asked for more ‘papad’ but were denied, it reportedly sparked a verbal argument. Because people were seen beating one other with shoes and ‘chappals’ in the viral video, the altercation quickly got out of hand. Later, individuals attacked one another while sitting at tables and chairs. According to reports, the terrible occurrence happened in Muttom, Alappuzha, inside a marriage venue. The Alappuzha Police have also filed a complaint against 10 individuals who appeared to be being named.

In the great 100% literate state of Kerala, a fist fight broke out at a wedding after friends of the bridegroom demanded papad during the feast. This triggered a verbal spat and ended up in an ugly brawl. No wonder Mallus belo papad. ? pic.twitter.com/HgkEUYMwfy — Rakesh Krishnan Simha (@ByRakeshSimha) August 29, 2022

An official was reported by The Hindu as saying, ‘A handful of the groom’s pals requested additional papad, but the catering company staff refused to provide it. It started a verbal battle. Later, the groups fought and flung chairs at each other’. Weddings in India are often lavish affairs where the host’s reputation is tied to the splendour. The hosts are expected to treat the guests kindly and to provide them with the best cuisine, which is often the bride’s family.