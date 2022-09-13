6,000 square kilometers retaken by troops, crossing the Russian border; Claims Zelensky

Kyiv has been making progress in its efforts to free the nation of Moscow’s forces since Saturday, when Moscow withdrew its troops from the Kharkiv area of Ukraine. Currently, President Volodymyr Zelensky is saying that since the beginning of the month, his forces have taken control of up to 6,000 square kilometres of Russian land. In his briefing, Zelensky stated, ‘Our men have already freed 6,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian land since the beginning of September, and we are pushing farther’.

In addition, it has been said in several reports that Ukrainian forces are advancing on the Russian border after liberating village after hamlet nearby. ‘Our defence forces crossed into the Russian Federation in various parts of the front. The regional governor of Kharkiv’s northeast’, Oleh Syniehubov, was cited as stating.

Without providing specific figures, Oleh indicated that Russian POWs had been detained and would be swapped for Ukrainian military personnel who had been taken prisoner by Russia. In the meantime, freed inhabitants of Zaliznychne, a tiny town close to the eastern frontier, stated that Russians hurriedly left here in the afternoon. ‘The Russians arrived here in the morning. Then about midday, they suddenly started yelling hysterically and started to flee, rushing off in tanks and armoured vehicles,’ Sky News cited a local as saying.

Zelensky, jubilant with the alleged victories of his army, has urged the West to aid Ukraine once more. Additionally, the Russian forces’ retreat has prompted the Ukrainian president to fire at them. The Russian army is currently giving off its greatest performance. And in the end, their decision to flee was the right one. The occupiers don’t belong in Ukraine, and they never will, he declared in a Facebook video.

Ukrainian forces have taken back dozens of Russian-held towns and villages since breaking through the border earlier this week. The claim of retreat to concentrate on Donetsk is identical to the explanation offered by the Kremlin for Ukraine’s capital, and it is Russia’s largest combat setback since its soldiers were forced to stop their assault on the capital Kyiv in March.