Calcutta HC seeks govt report in BJP protest in Kolkata turns into violence

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday requested a report from the West Bengal home secretary regarding the BJP’s ‘Nabanna Abhijan,’ the large protest march to the state secretariat, by September 19. The high court also instructed the Kolkata Police to not ‘illegally’ detain anyone and to make sure that there was no damage to public property amid the violent clashes between BJP workers and police on the streets of Kolkata.

Several BJP members protested the alleged corruption of the Trinamool Congress government by taking to the streets, turning parts of Kolkata into a war. While there were clashes between the protesters and the police, a police vehicle was set on fire in the Lalbazar area, and stones were hurled in Santragachhi. There are reports that the event injured several persons.

To disperse the protesters near the Howrah bridge, the police turned to tear gas and water cannons.

While attempting to visit Santragachi during the protest march, a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Rahul Sinha, and MP Locket Chatterjee from Hastings in Kolkata, were detained. During the protest, Sukanta Majumdar, the state BJP chair, was also detained by police. The detained leaders were taken to the Lalbazar police headquarters.