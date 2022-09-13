First sale of Poco M5 began in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: The sale of Poco M5 began in the Indian markets. The new smartphone will be available on Flipkart as part of its Big Billion Days 2022 sale. It offers two configuration options — 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage — priced at Rs. 12,499 and 14,499, respectively. This smartphone comes in Icy Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colours.

During the Big Billion Days 2022 sale, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail of a 10% discount up to Rs. 1,500. It also offers a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar streaming services with the Poco M5.

This new smartphone has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with variable refresh rate support from 30Hz to 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display features a waterdrop style notch and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Poco M5 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It features a triple rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging . The 4G handset features Bluetooth v5.3, an Infrared (IR) blaster, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.