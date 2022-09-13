First sale of Realme C33 began in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: The first sale of Realme C33 began in the country. The base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs. 8,999. The top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs. 9,999. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme Website in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colours.

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on Realme C33 with HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions is also announced.

Also Read: Realme launches Narzo 50i Prime in India: Specifications and price

The dual-SIM (nano) phone runs on Android 12-based Realme UI S Edition and is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC. The handset sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) resolution, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 16.7 million colours.

The handset sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS support. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.