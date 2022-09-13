Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee gained against the US dollar. The decline of US currency against other major currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.30 against the US dollar. It then touched 79.25, registering a gain of 28 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee rose 4 paise to close at 79.53 against the American currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.12% to 108.20. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,049.65 crore.