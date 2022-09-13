Harassed women during Ganesh festival ; 240 held, sentenced to imprisonment in Hyderabad

Up to 240 men have been arrested and given prison terms for behaving inappropriately towards women during the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad. These men were caught red-handed by the SHE teams, a division of Telangana Police, for enhanced safety and security of women.

The SHE teams had hidden cameras while fitting in with the crowd while wearing formal clothes. Men who sought to behave violently or deliberately touched women in the crowd were arrested.

The men who had been arrested were produced before the Nampally Court in Hyderabad with enough evidence. They were given fines totaling Rs 250 and jail terms ranging from 2 to 10 days.

According to A.R. Srinivas, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes & SIT, SHE Team & Bharosa), ‘No matter where the place is or how big the crowd is, it is not easy to escape from the eyes of SHE teams.’

‘It is your ignorance if you think your unethical acts of behaving indecently with women will not be caught by the hidden cameras of Hyderabad SHE teams. SHE teams ensure that the accused are punished by producing proper evidence before the courts,’ he added.