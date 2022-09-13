Hostel roommate threatened to rape, college girl attempted suicide in Lucknow

Following a dispute, a college student in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly received a rape threat from her hostel roommate on Monday and attempted to commit suicide at suicide.

After being ‘tortured’ by her roommate and other students, who allegedly threatened to rape her, the BCom student allegedly ingested a poisonous substance. The student received treatment at a private hospital.

After the girl’s friend posted a video of the girl online, the incident came to light. She was heard on the video claiming that her roommate and several of her friends were threatening to rape her and throw acid on her. The girl and her hostel roommate allegedly got into a fight over a phone call, and after that, her roommate threatened to throw acid at the girl.