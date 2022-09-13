Huawei launches Mate 50 series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Huawei launched Mate 50 series smartphones- Huawei Mate 50, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design- in China. The 128GB of storage variant of Huawei Mate 50 has been priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300) and the 256GB of storage variant is priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,100).

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has been launched with a price tag of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 78,000). Both, the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro, are available in DayBreak in Kunlun, Frost Silver, Kunlun Xiaguang, Obsidian Black, and Streamer Purple colours. Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design has been priced at CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,49,100) and is offered in Carmine Porcelain and Dark Blue Porcelain colours.

Huawei Mate 50 specifications: The dual-SIM (nano) phone runs on EMUI 13. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1,224×2,700 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colours. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Huawei Mate 50 Pro specifications: The dual-SIM (nano) phone runs on EMUI 13. The phone sports a 6.74-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,212×2,616 pixels resolution, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The device features a triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle selfie camera.

Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche Design specifications: The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch OELD display. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset has a triple rear camera setup and a 13-megapixel selfie camera.