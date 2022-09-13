Know the ‘ most erogenous zones’ of your body that give maximum pleasure

Human body has a number of erogenous zones. Touching these spots will give maximum pleasure during sexual intercourse. Discovering these erogenous zones will lead to happy and amazing sex life.

Here are the most erogenous zones in your body:

Nape of the neck: Neck is one of the most sensual parts in body. But, the nape is centre point of all pleasure.

Behind the knee: The area behind the knee is ranked as one of the most erogenous zones in the body. There are a lot of nerve endings in this area which can ignite pleasure.

Also Read: Follow these tips to keep romance alive in relationship

The earlobe: The earlobe is a very sensitive place that can give maximum pleasure.

The feet: Feet is also an erogenous zone. Severalpeople like being touched by others’ feet or even like sucking their toes.

Inner thigs: Inner thighs are extremely sensitive. Touching partner’s inner thighs will certainly arouse them.

Inner Wrist: This is a very erogenous area. There are a lot of nerve-endings in this region which can arouse instantly if touched sensually.