Madhya Pradesh; Bishop sent to 4 days custody for cheating

On Monday, a local court ordered P C Singh, the bishop of the Church of North India’s (CNI) Jabalpur diocese in Madhya Pradesh, to spend the next four days in the care of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Devendra Singh Rajput, the superintendent of police for EOW, verified to PTI that P C Singh was brought before the court following his arrest.

‘The competent court sent P C Singh in the custody of the EOW for four days,’ he said. P C Singh was taken into custody earlier. Following a report claiming financial misconduct by P C Singh while serving as the chairman of the educational society, a case was brought against him last month.

An EOW official had earlier claimed that a preliminary investigation had shown that 2.70 crore in student fees that had been collected by the society’s various institutions between 2004–05 and 2011–12 had allegedly been transferred to religious organisations, misused, and spent by the bishop for personal needs.

Last Thursday, the EOW said that during searches at P C Singh’s Jabalpur residence, about 1.60 crore in Indian and foreign currency had been found.