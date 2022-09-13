Motorola launches Edge 30 Fusion in India: Details inside

Mumbai: Motorola launched a new smartphone named ‘ Motorola Edge 30 Fusion’ in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option of the handset is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the lone. It will be available for purchase in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours.

Motorola is offering the smartphone at Rs. 39,999 as exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Other offers with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion include a Jio Offer of Rs. 7,699, Rs. 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs. 100 each, and partner offers that include vouchers worth Rs. 3,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

Also Read: Realme launches Narzo 50i Prime in India: Specifications and price

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone equips a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with Quad Pixel Technology that is paired with f/2.45 aperture lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, under-display fingerprint sensor and compass. The handset packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.