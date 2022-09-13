Motorola launches Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched its new smartphone named ‘Edge 30 Ultra’ in the Indian markets. The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colours.

Motorola is offering the smartphone at Rs. 54,999 as exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022. Other offers with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra include a Jio Offer of Rs. 14,699 and Rs. 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs. 100 each. There are a few partner offers, which include vouchers worth Rs. 10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

The dual-SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs Android 12-based My UX skin and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+ as well as DCI-P3 colour space, and a peak brightness of 1250nits.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup with various camera modes such as dual capture, Ultra-Res shooting mode, and Pro (w/ Long Exposure) mode. On the it equips a 60-megapixel sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing. Motorola is offering three years of OS upgrades (Android 13,14 and 15) along with 4 years of security updates.