Private sector bank launches special fixed deposit scheme

Mumbai: Leading private sector bank in the country, RBL Bank has launched a special short-term fixed deposit (FD). The new plan is launched for super senior citizens.

RBL Bank will give an additional interest rate of 0.75% on its 15-month FD plan to senior citizens aged 80 years and above. Thus the interest rate for this scheme will be 7.75%. For the same FD plan, regular account holders get a 7% return and senior citizens will get 7.5% interest.

The FD scheme with the updated return rates can be booked at RBL Bank’s branch and online through its website, mobile app or internet banking. The senior or super citizens benefits are not applicable on Non-Resident Fixed Deposits (NRE/NRO) plans offered by the bank.