Queen Elizabeth II’s tributes include Paddington Bear plushies and marmalade sandwiches; Lily sales soar

Sales of flowers are anticipated to soar across the United Kingdom in the days leading up to Queen Elizabeth II’s royal funeral the following week as people rush to pay their respects to their beloved monarch. According to the British Florist Association, demand is also substantially greater for the Queen’s favorite flower, lilies. Many gifts, including cards, flowers, toys, and other items, have already been left outside Buckingham Palace and other royal houses, according to AFP.

According to reports, mourners also left non-floral things including balloons, lighted candles, and Paddington Bear-themed plush toys. Sandwiches with bear marmalade that she memorably pulled out of her luggage for a Platinum Jubilee comedy are also being placed as a memorial. However, officials have urged people not to leave these.

According to Albert Deane, a flower dealer, ‘people are buying a lot of roses and chrysanthemums…that last long outside’. Some have predicted that the demand for flowers in the days leading up to the burial would surpass that observed after Princess Diana died away in 1997. Following Diana’s demise, an ocean of flowers totaling about 60 million bouquets was left at Buckingham and Kensington palaces for ten days. However, this week, British officials requested that flowers be left for the queen in a designated location inside the park.