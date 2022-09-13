Retail inflation in India surge to 7%

New Delhi: The retail inflation in the country surged to 7% in last month. The data released by the National Statistics office has revealed this. The inflation rate is higher than 6.9% forecast by Reuters survey of economists. It also remained above Reserve Bank of India ‘s tolerance band in each month this year. Consumer price index-based inflation (CPI) in July this year was at 6.71%.

Also Read: Private sector bank launches special fixed deposit scheme

Food inflation was at 7.62% in August. It was at 6.69% in July and 3.11% in August 2021. Food inflation accounts for nearly half the consumer price index (CPI). It surged mainly due to the rise in prices of essential crops like wheat, rice and pulses.