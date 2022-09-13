Taliban harassed UN female staff in Afghanistan; Report

The Taliban are allegedly threatening and harassing the UN mission’s female staff members in Afghanistan, according to the UN. According to the UN, the government detained three women on Monday to question them (September 12). Since taking control last year, the Taliban have placed stringent limitations on women.

The de facto authorities have been harassing Afghan women who work for the UN, according to a statement from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). UNAMA gave the example of three Afghan women who were employed by the organization being ‘singled out and momentarily arrested for interrogation’ on Monday by armed security personnel of the government. There was no other information provided concerning the event.

According to UNAMA, ‘the UN calls for an immediate halt to all such acts of intimidation and harassment targeting its Afghan female colleagues,’ urging the government to ensure the safety of all UN officials in Afghanistan. The Taliban have denied the claim made by the UN. There was a gathering of women in Kandahar, and when the women were asked for an explanation, it was discovered that they were UN employees, after which they were released, according to Bilal Karimi, a government spokeswoman. Karimi did not specify what the gathering was about or how many women attended it.

Hours before the United Nations’ charge, a leading UN expert had stated that the nation’s human rights situation had gotten worse. Since the Taliban took control, rights for women and children, in particular, have seen a ‘staggering regression,’ according to Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, who spoke at a conference in Geneva.

The Taliban have nearly eliminated individuals from public life in Afghanistan. ‘There is no place in the world where women and girls have so fast been stripped of their fundamental human rights just because of gender’. In order to uphold its strict interpretation of Islam, the dictatorship has closed secondary institutions for girls in the majority of the regions. Women have also been denied access to several government positions.