The mystery woman: ‘Aide’ to Kim Jong-un attends banquet, concert

Recently, the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was spotted with a mysterious woman. She could be Kim’s assistant, but her name is currently unclear, according to an article from NK News that was released on September 9. NK News also announced the arrival of the new aide earlier this year. Even still, the newspaper speculated that the enigmatic woman may be related to Kim because of their same physical characteristics.

She was reportedly spotted with Kim on Thursday at an important occasion, toting a sizable purse, and being trusted to protect his most recent address on nuclear doctrine, according to recently made public state TV video. She was much clearer to be seen in the most recent video than in the earlier footage that was accessible. A story about a sizable outdoor performance and dinner that allegedly took place the night before was released on Friday.

The woman was shown by Korean Central Television (KCTV) while participating in the celebration of the nation’s 74th National Day. She was noted as being fairly near to Kim’s table and stand when they both entered the outside area for the show. The well-dressed woman was by Kim’s side last week while the Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s legislature, was in session. She frequently appears with a purse in hand. The bag may contain Kim’s phone, cigarettes, or medication, according to rumours.

Who is she?

Her identity is still a mystery. She may be the most recent in a line of female leaders Kim has elevated to important positions in his inner circle. The woman looks in photographs to be in her thirties. She may also be one of Kim’s two enigmatic half-sisters, about whom information is known. According to reports, Kim Jong Un is believed to have at least two half-sisters with the names Kim Sol Song and Kim Chun Song. It is believed that both were born between early and mid-1970s.