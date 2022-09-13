Thomson launches new QLED series with Google TV in India: Details

Mumbai: France based consumer electronics brand, Thomson has launched the new QLED series with Google TV in the Indian markets. The TVs are launched in 3 models- 50-inches, 55-inches and 65-inches. The QLED TVs are priced from Rs 33,999 for a 50-inches, Rs 40,999 for 55-inches and Rs 59,999 for 65-inches. The smart TV is available on Flipkart.

The new QLED TVs are completely frameless and come fully loaded with Dolby Vision with HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround, Bezel-less design, 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speaker, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Dual Band (2.4 + 5)GHz Wi-Fi, Google Tv and much more. The new TVs support more than 10000 apps and games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Apple TV, Voot, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows.