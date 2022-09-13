Three people arrested after fake currency racket destroyed by police in Firozabad

The Firozabad Police arrested three accused after busting a gang that was printing fake currency. A total of Rs 53,000 in fake Indian currency was found by officials. The accused were identified as Ramveer, Kamal Pratap, and Kulwinder, who resided in Jagjeevan Nagar in the Ramgarh area, within the authority of the Firozabad police station.

The accused, according to the police, used agents to spread their fake notes after printing fake notes on their houses’ computers. These had been printing fake currency for almost three years, learning how to do so by following YouTube channels.

According to officials, women were used in a special capacity to distribute the fake notes. In the present, the accused are being arrested at the Hari Parbhat police station in Agra for further questioning.

The Special Superintendent of Police for Firozabad, Ashish Tiwari, announced that three counterfeiters had been arrested. There have been several materials found, including fake currency.