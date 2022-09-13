Vietjet launches new flight service from India

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in Vietnam, Vietjet has launched2 new flight service from India. The air carrier will operate flights on the Phu Quoc- New Delhi and Phu Quoc- Mumbai route.

2 flights per week will operated on the Phu Quoc- Mumbai route. On the and Phu Quoc- New Delhi route, 3 flights per week will be operated.

Also Read: ‘The man she loved the most!’ Vishak Nair to be Sanjay Gandhi in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

Vietjet is currently operating the most routes between Vietnam and India. The air carrier operates 17 direct routes connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc with 5 cities in India- New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru.