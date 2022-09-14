An ironed shoelace, Velvet toilet paper & a breakfast box: King Charles’ quirky habits!

London: King Charles III has been in the spotlight ever since he assumed the British throne. People are curious in every aspect of him, from his diet and hobbies to his taste in music. A story says that King Charles ‘brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he travels,’ according to the New York Post.

In the 2015 documentary ‘Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm,’ information about the monarch was made public. Prince Charles has given specific orders to have his shoelaces ironed, according to Paul Burrell, the butler who catered to both the Queen and Charles’ late wife Princess Diana.

According to Burrell, who was quoted by the New York Post, ‘His pajamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid,’ in a bathtub filled ‘only half full’. Additionally, he stated that the king ‘makes his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning’.

He prefers to have healthier breakfast alternatives while discussing his eating habits and timetable. The King, according to Chef Graham Newbould, a former member of the Royal staff, as reported by the New York Post ‘a choice that is healthier. He would have baked bread, fruit bowl, fresh fruit drinks,’ Graham Newbould, a chef and former royal staff said.

And he said, ‘The breakfast container travels with the prince wherever he goes. He has six different varieties of honey, some unique mueslis, his unique dried fruit, and everything else that is a little special and that he can be a little particular about’. The aforementioned Amazon Prime video has all of this information as well as additional information. The movie was made available when Charles was still the Prince of Wales.