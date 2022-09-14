‘Can’t stand this bloody thing’: A leaky pen frustrates King Charles III -Watch Video

King Charles of Britain expressed his dissatisfaction at a leaking pen during a signing ceremony on Tuesday in Northern Ireland, the second time in recent days that he has done so. When King Charles landed in Northern Ireland as part of a tour of the United Kingdom to lead mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, he was greeted by jubilant crowds and cheers of welcome. Charles then vowed to the province on his own.

Another day, another argument between King Charles III and a fountain pen. pic.twitter.com/Fa7SyxKpTs — Kara Calavera ?? ?? (@KaraCalavera) September 13, 2022

A few minutes later, Charles became upset when a pen he was holding dripped over his palm while he was signing a visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. ‘ Oh my God, I loathe this pen!’ When Camilla, his wife and the Queen Consort, asked for the pen, Charles responded while rising up. Camilla cleaned Charles’ fingers and exclaimed, ‘Oh look, it’s spreading everywhere’. Charles sighed and turned to go, saying, ‘I can’t bear this bloody thing… every stinking time’.

An ex-employee of Charles’s told Reuters before he became king that he might be amusing but that he could also be agitated and demanding. While signing paperwork on Saturday in London, an irritated Charles beckoned for help because a pen holder on the table was in his way. He filled out the papers on Tuesday but realised it was wrong after checking with a staff member who told him it was September 12, not September 13.