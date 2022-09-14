Centring collapsed, 7 labourers killed in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: As many as seven labourers were killed after a centring in the Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad collapsed on Wednesday. The incident took place near Gujarat University in Gulbai Tekra area of the city, reportedly due to lack of safety measures.

Five of the labourers fell from the 13th floor of the building and three fell from the fifth floor at the same time, said police officers. The incident took place when five labourers on a makeshift wooden platform were plastering the wall of a lift of the building on the 13th floor. First, the platform suddenly broke from between and the five men fell and banged on the second basement of the lift duct. When they fell, three others working on the fifth floor heard the thud and rushed to see. However, they also fell in the duct of the lift, said ACP LB Jhala of B division of the city police.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Nayak (21), a resident of Samarkuva village of Ghoghambha taluka of Panchmahal, Sanjay Babu Nayak (20) and Ashwin Nayak (20), both residents of Virol in Devgadh Baria of Dahod, Sanjay Manga Nayak (21) Shailesh Nayak (19) and Mukesh Nayak (26) were residents of Vavkulli village in Ghoghambha of Panchmahal, and Rajmal Kharadi (25), a native of Gaonoda in Banswada in Rajasthan.

According to the mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Kiritkumar J Parmar, strict action will be taken against the builder for concealing the matter. ‘We will assess if they broke the rules and regulations of the Municipal Corporation, we will check if someone passed wrong building plans and will take action accordingly’, said Parmar. ‘Aspire II is the building where the incident happened. It is a private building with a private developer. On their premises, seven men expired after a roof fell at 7.30 in the morning but the builder hid it and informed the police after 11 am’, he added.