‘Congress Chhodo Yatra commence now’: 8 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa

Panaji: Eight Goa Congress MLAs including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa on Wednesday. All the eight MLAs Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined BJP after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Assembly complex in the day.

‘We have merged with BJP with a majority of 2/3rd to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant… ‘Congress Chhodo, BJP ko Jodo’,’ said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo. Meanwhile, Goa CM Sawant also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that ‘Congress Chhodo Yatra will begin from Goa now’ while welcoming the leaders.

I welcome the 8 MLAs who have joined BJP today… Congress started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', but I think 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' started in Goa. People from across the country are leaving Congress & joining BJP: Goa CM Pramod Sawant https://t.co/J3oBgfKQr6 pic.twitter.com/poK8WAqsae — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

The BJP already holds a majority of 25 in the House of 40 of which its own 20 MLAs with two others from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent leaders. After the joining of eight Congress MLAs, its count will rise to 33.

The development came amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to combat the BJP-led Centre and awaken the country’s people to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization. The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.