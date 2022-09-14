ED finds additional Rs 5 crore in Partha’s aide’s accounts in connection with Bengal recruitment scam

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee’s judicial custody was extended for an additional 14 days by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) special court in Kolkata. As of right now, they must appear in court on September 28. In relation to the teacher recruitment scam, the former West Bengal education minister and his close aide have come under investigation and have been jailed.

The ED took money from Arpita Mukherjee’s bank account worth more than Rs 5 crore during the inquiry into the West Bengal scam. An ED source claimed that the investigation team could trace three more bank accounts of Arpita Mukherjee. According to the source, Arpita Mukherjee’s account contained 2.32 crore rupees. In addition, another two bank accounts belonging to Arpita Mukherjee’s firm Ichche Entertainment were found to contain Rs 3.22 crore. The owners and managers of Ichche entertainment were Arpita Mukherjee and a member of her family.

The ED is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the source of the large amount in Arpita’s accounts. The ED suspected the large amount was connected to the alleged scheme during the initial investigation. Authorities will look into the amount in relation to Arpita, who is currently in jail.