Girl attempts suicide after rape threat by hostel roommate

A college girl in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, made a suicide attempt after allegedly getting a rape threat from her dorm roommate on Monday following a disagreement.

After being tortured by her roommate and other classmates, who reportedly threatened to rape her, the BCom student allegedly ingested a poisonous substance. The pupil received treatment at a private hospital.

The incident came to light after the girl’s friend posted a video of her online. She was heard on the video claiming that her roommate and several of her friends were threatening to rape and throw acid on her.

The girl and her hostel roommate allegedly got into an argument over a phone call, and after that, her roommate threatened to throw acid at the girl. The Lucknow Police has opened an investigation into the suspected suicide attempt in the interim.