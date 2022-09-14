Kerala High Court prohibits public procession of Thechikottukavu Ramachandran | Know why..

Kochi: Kerala High Court temporarily banned the public procession of Kerala’s most-celebrated domesticated elephant Thechikottukavu Ramachandran, on Monday. The action was based on the report of the assistant forest conservator, who recommended a permanent ban. The order comes amidst the hearing of a review petition by Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

A division bench of Justices Muhammad Mushtaq and Anu Sivaraman issued the order on a plea submitted by a Idukki-based society. HC directed the Thechikottukavu devaswom to update the status of the sight of the right eye of the animal, which is believed to be completely blind. The sight of its left eye is reportedly only 50%. Owned by Thechikottukavu temple in Thrissur, the elephant has taken the lives of 13 people so far in various incidents when it was on its musth.

Ramachandran is reportedly the tallest elephant in Kerala. Elephant lovers call it ‘Gajarajan’ or King of Elephants, and have given him a title: Ekachathrathipathi. The elephant, which has many fans among pooram enthusiasts, is thought to be 58 years old. Ramachandran has been a favourite of the Thrissur Pooram enthusiasts for many years. He debuted in 2014 and was loved for his broad cranium and long trunk.

Though the animal has a fan base in Kerala, its origin is Assam. As per reports, it went from Assam forests to Bihar without a name and was later christened Moti Prasad. Though the elephant was named Ganeshan when he reached Thrissur, it was renamed name by the Thechikottukavu Devaswom, after it bought the elephant from Venkidadri Raju Narayanaswami in 1984.