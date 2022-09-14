Life sentence given to former MLA in 24 year old murder case

In a 24-year-old murder case, a special court in Azamgarh on Wednesday sentenced former Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Narain Patel and three others to life in prison. According to Assistant Government Counsel Deepak Mishra, Lal Bahadur, Lal Bihari, and Harendra were the other convicts found guilty of the crime.

Each of the convicts got a fine of 20,000 from the court as well, he claimed. On October 22, 1998, one Santraj was shot and killed by the convicts as a result of an old enmity. The victim’s brother Ram Nayan Singh, who lives in the village of Urdiha Nai Basti Kolwa, filed a FIR in this case.