List of encroachers in Bengaluru includes Wipro, Columbia Asia Hospital, other VVIP names

Following last week’s heavy rains, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has published a list of VVIPs who have encroached on 700 storm water drains, blocking the flow of rainwater and resulting in severe flooding. Tech parks, well-known builders, private hospitals, and developers are on the list.

Wipro, Eco Space, Prestige, Columbia Asia Hospital, Bagmane Tech Park, and Divyashree Villas are a few of the well-known companies on the list.

No matter if they are owned by regular people, businesses, or IT companies, all illegal structures will be destroyed in the weeks ahead, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also said that eviction notices have been served.

The BBMP identified 696 locations in the city where buildings were blocking stormwater drains and preventing rainfall from flowing. In Mahadevapura, there are the most encroachments (a total of 175).

In the wake of the devastating flood, bulldozers rumbled into Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area on Monday as the city civic body began a significant anti-encroachment drive.