Man’s body found in sack at Aerodrome; wife arrested for murder

The police arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her husband on Tuesday in the Aerodrome area. A relative told the police about the deceased’s wife and his nephew after the body was recognised. The dead had recently travelled to visit his wife, who had been residing with his nephew (his sister’s son) in the Banganga region for a few months. The cops found his body in a bag the next day.

The man’s body was found in Scheme No. 155, according to Sanjay Shukla, chief of the Aerodrome police station. Devendra Agrawal, 42, a citizen of the city’s Bhagat Singh Nagar neighbourhood, was recognised by the deceased’s older brother, Atmaram, when he arrived at the police station on Tuesday. Shivkanth Nagar resident Atmaram reported to the police that Devendra had left his house on Sunday but had not returned. His corpse was found on Monday.

Atmaram said that Devendra’s wife and his nephew, who works in a factory on Sanwer Road, killed him. They were residing in the city for a few months. According to TI Shukla, his wife has been held on suspicion.

She told the police that her husband was using harsh language when he came to meet her. She was planning to file a police complaint. She went back home and found her husband and his nephew missing from there. As per the police, the woman and the nephew are the main suspects in the crime. A search is on for the nephew.