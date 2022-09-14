Minibus accident in Kashmir’s Poonch; At least 11 killed, 25 injured

Poonch: As many as 11 people died and 25 others were injured in a minibus accident in Sawjian area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch on Wednesday. The injured have been rushed to Mandi hospital for treatment, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.

The accident took place while the bus was on its way to Mandi from Sawjian. The rescue operation by the Indian Army is underway. ‘A mini-bus accident occurred in the Sawjian area of Poonch. 9 deaths were reported, and many injured shifted to a hospital in Mandi. Further details awaited’, Mandi Tehsildar Shehzad Latif said.

Injured passengers have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Rescue operation by the Police, administration, and army is underway to save the injured people in the accident. As many passengers are critically injured, the death toll is expected to rise.