Mumbai police arrests fitness trainer accused of raping Telugu actor

A fitness trainer was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday after a Telugu film actor who had worked with him filed a complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted and raped her. Aditya Kapoor is the accused, who allegedly made the actress a marriage proposal before repeatedly raping her.

The Cuffe Parade police station in South Mumbai has received a report about the incident.Police said that the accused refused to marry the actor, made excuses initially and later abused and assaulted her.

Additionally, the accused had some private pictures of the woman that he threatened to make public. He also threatened to kill her.

The woman filed a complaint against the accused as a result of the threats and assault. He has been charged with violating sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology (IT) Act as well as sections 376, 323, 504, and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).