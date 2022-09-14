New study shows aspirin boosts ‘cancer survival rates’; Read on…

According to a study, taking the over-the-counter pain reliever aspirin may have advantages that exceed its disadvantages. Aspirin and cancer studies from the past were evaluated by Cardiff University researchers, who then reported their findings in the journal Open Biology. They outlined the scientific processes that would account for the impact and discovered concrete proof that patients who took aspirin lived longer, according to Times UK. Aspirin ‘reduces aspirin inflammation connected to cancer, aberrant clotting, abnormal blood vessel development, and enhances cellular repair’.

According to the experts, a number of studies indicate that aspirin may increase survival rates for certain malignancies by roughly 20%. A third less cancer has been shown to spread, according to certain research. However, they emphasized the need for more proof because the outcomes of many experiments were inconsistent. According to them, ‘amazing synchronization’ exists between aspirin’s biological effects on cancer-related processes and its impacts on clinical outcomes in cancer.

According to the findings, aspirin is a ‘relatively safe medicine’, particularly for cancer patients. According to Sam Godfrey, head of research information at Cancer Research UK, ‘this review examines what we currently know about the fascinating effect that aspirin has on the biology of cancer and how it may be assisting in increasing survival and preventing cancer from spreading to other parts of the body’. To determine the efficacy of aspirin, which people will benefit from taking it, and how much and for how long they should take it, further clinical study is still required.

The largest clinical experiment ever conducted to determine if aspirin can keep some cancers from returning is called Add-Aspirin, and it is funded by Cancer Research UK to help address some of these problems. In the next experiment, around 11,000 patients from the UK, Ireland, and India are anticipated. These individuals would have had early-stage cancer therapy to see whether taking aspirin regularly can stave off death or recurrence of the disease.