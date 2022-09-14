Ten or more Jordanians trapped in a fallen structure

In the Jordanian capital’s fallen building, where five confirmed deaths have been reported so far, rescuers were looking for ten individuals on Wednesday.

When a decaying apartment building in Amman collapsed on Tuesday, at least 25 people were inside.

During a visit to the scene in the Webdeh neighbourhood, government spokesman Faisal Shboul stated, ‘There are at least 10 people under the rubble… there are signs of life.’

In a frantic search for survivors, civil defence workers laboured all night to lift debris and remove collapsed concrete roofs. According to hospital authorities, about a dozen patients have so far been evacuated, some of whom suffered critical injuries.

The blame for the incident was placed on the building’s state of decay, and prime minister Bisher al Khasawneh requested an investigation.