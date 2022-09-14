The ‘Stranger Things’ inspired cafe in Japan: All you need to know! Video…

Japan is well known for having a variety of themed eateries and cafes. Fans of the Netflix series Stranger Things may now hang out with their pals at a cafe that was modeled after the science fiction horror thriller. To enjoy themselves at the Stranger Things cafe, Indian fans will have to purchase a ticket to Japan. Fans of the program wished for a venue like this, so the café opened its doors in Tokyo’s Shibuya neighborhood.

The café collaborates with Pronto Corp., a regional restaurant company. To assure fans’ happiness, it is flawlessly created. Along with its dark-mirror underworld known as Upside Down, the cafe’s interiors feature reproductions of stores and scenes from the horror series.

In the café, there are Stranger Things-inspired musical performances that visitors may enjoy while taking photographs in these setups. To give visitors a full sense of being in the Stranger Things universe, popular songs from the series, such as Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill,’ is played. Continuing, what about food? The cafe’s makers used the series to help them choose the food on the menu.

The menu includes dishes like monster’s head or the waffles that Eleven frequently yearns for, which were inspired by the television program. Customers have been coming into the cafe steadily. The cafe only admits 20 guests each hour in order to stop the further spread of the COVID-19 illness. Kimiko Nakae, a 29-year-old mother, told Reuters about her struggles to get a table, saying, ‘I have been trying to book a table on my phone every day at midnight, and finally there’s an opening today because someone had cancelled the reservation’.

Video courtesy; Inside edition