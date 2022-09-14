Why a company gives its employees a 10% ‘pay hike to leave’; Read on…

When it comes to how employees and employers handle a former employee’s departure, a marketing firm in the US is reinventing the wheel. According to reports, Jon Franko, the founder of the marketing firm Gorilla, has developed a revolutionary notion that makes the process of quitting relatively stress-free.

Franko shared a post on Linkedin in which he claimed that his firm allows employees to resign and look for other employment while still obtaining a 10% salary boost. The restriction is that the departing employee must quit the organization within three months.

‘Any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice of their intent to leave Gorilla and that they are looking for a new job will receive a 10% pay increase for the remainder of their employment with Gorilla starting from the time they inform us of their decision and that they are looking. Within three months, we request that they go. We assure you there will be no animosity ‘, Franko made a post about it.

In the event that someone feels stuck in the incorrect place, this method enables them to seek something else, according to Franko. Franko stated, ‘Using an example of how a comparable procedure was carried out at the firm, One of our own recently practised this. Excellent person, amazing gorilla, and really skilled in the part. He was nonetheless prepared for a change. He thus came to us and informed us that he was seriously considering moving out within the next three months. He received a 10% pay raise after we ‘shook hands’ and we started looking.’

When asked if a departing employee wanted to come back, Franko said, ‘Absolutely,’ and that they were. A horrible cycle that many of us have experienced is searching for a new job, giving notice, and dealing with the company’s attempts to fill your position while doing it all within a few weeks.

Both sides bear a significant cost during this transition phase, which most commonly ends in hostility. On paper, Franko’s concept seems amazing, and given its small scale, it is also plausible. It will be intriguing to see if such a system can be put in place at large firms where staff leave and reapply in large numbers.