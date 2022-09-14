Yemenia Airways fined by French court for its 2009 crash

A court official told Reuters on Wednesday that Yemenia Airways was found guilty of involuntary homicide in connection with a 2009 plane tragedy that claimed 152 lives.

According to a court document seen by Reuters, the airline was mandated to pay a 225,000 euro ($225,045) fine. In addition, it must pay legal fees and damages totaling more than one million euros.

According to Said Assoumani, director of the organisation for the families of the victims, ‘French justice has recognised that Yemenia committed severe blunders.’ The decision is good and in line with what we anticipated.

Yemenia Airways couldn’t be reached right away for comment. The business has ten days to file an appeal of the court’s ruling.

The 153-person Airbus A310-300 that had departed Yemen, comprising 66 French nationals, plunged into the water as it approached the Comoros islands in poor weather. The only survivor was a girl who was 12 years old at the time.