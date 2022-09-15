A Louisiana woman travels over 2,000 miles to New York for an abortion while carrying a foetus without a skull.

Due to the Roe v. Wade decision being overturned, a woman from Louisiana, US, who was carrying a foetus without a skull had to travel almost 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometres) to New York City for an abortion.

Nancy Davis, 36, revealed the Guardian that she had her pregnancy ended on September 1.

Since the time the physicians had informed Davis that her foetus wouldn’t live after birth, she had been battling to obtain an abortion.

With a few exceptions, her native Louisiana had outlawed abortions after the Supreme Court limited access to the medical practise.

It was in July, that Davis found that she was about 10 weeks pregnant and that the foetus was missing the top of its skull, a rare fatal condition called acrania, which kills babies shortly after birth.

Davis was being treated at a local hospital, but they refused to abort her since acrania was not one of the conditions Louisiana recognised as justification for an abortion exception.

If they carried out the procedure, they feared that they may be subject to jail time, fines, and the loss of their licences to practise.

Following this, Davis spoke out about her experience in the media, and more than a thousand individuals contributed about $40,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help her travel to a state that supports abortion.

She went to a Manhattan Planned Parenthood facility instead of her original destination of North Carolina, according to Guardian.